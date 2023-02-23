Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill gave an optimistic injury update for quarterback Kyler Murray in an episode of the Dave Pasch Podcast, wrote Azcardinals.com senior writer Darren Urban in a Thursday article.

“I think (his return) is going to be earlier than this midseason, so hopefully it’s toward the beginning of the season, but I don’t want to put any specific dates,” Bidwill said. “There could be setbacks, the progress could slow. But he’s a young man, it looks like he is a fast healer, things are going well. Let’s hope that keeps going the way it is.”

Recently-hired Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon hinted at a change in the formations the Cardinals would be running with Kyler Murray on offense on Monday.

“The way to take pressure off the QB and the O-line is to put him under center at times,” said Gannon. “That’s the missing piece I thought they had with Kyler.

“They were in gun all the time. When you’re in gun all the time, you don’t make the defense defend certain play types.”

Bidwill said quarterback Colt McCoy was coming back from an unspecified injury of his own.

“Colt is coming back from an injury that is going to limit him in the offseason,” Bidwill said. “It’s another set of dynamics that (OC) Drew (Petzing) and JG (Jonathan Gannon) have to work through, and Monti (Ossenfort).