The changing landscape of college football has revolved around two conferences: the SEC and the Big Ten. Due to those two conferences, the College Football Playoff moved from four to 12 teams, but there has been a holdup in increasing the number of teams since the Big Ten plays nine conference games and the SEC plays eight games. However, there is a chance that it might be changing.

The Power Four conferences are split between eight and nine games, with the SEC and the ACC playing eight and the Big Ten and Big 12 playing nine. The Big Ten wanted the SEC to move to nine games due to the competitive imbalance between the two conferences. However, as Yahoo Sports College Football Insider Ross Dellenger reported, SEC executives have sent a plan to presidents, and all they need to do is approve it.

Dellenger elaborated, “A final decision rests with the SEC’s 16 school presidents, who are expected to meet soon to discuss the issue. Momentum for the move to a nine-game conference schedule grew this past offseason, specifically at the league’s annual Spring Meetings in Destin, but took a backseat to the SEC’s desire for the College Football Playoff selection committee to adopt a ranking criterion that highlights strength of schedule, which the CFP announced earlier this week.”

The SEC's primary rights holder, ESPN, also agreed to increase the money in its rights deal if the SEC expanded to nine games. The extra incentive is also based on the College Football Playoff and the potential impact that expansion could have on which teams and how many teams from the SEC get in.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has maintained his desire to attend nine games as a conference due to its impact on the implications of the College Football Playoff. He told ESPN's Heather Dinich that he will continue to support that decision and that a final decision will be finalized sooner rather than later.

“I think we should be working towards that,” Sankey told Dinich. “My life doesn’t end if we don’t. There’s this absolutist notion that he’s going to dictate what’s going to happen. We should have an adult conversation. We should be able to make a decision. Nine games would promote great interest throughout the year, but coaching would be hard. I’ve had candid conversations with coaches. I’ve told them that.”

If the SEC adopts a nine-game schedule, the ACC will follow suit. This would be great for competitiveness across the country and among fans. The new format for the College Football Playoff will be finalized soon after that, and most likely won't be the Big Ten's proposed 28-team plan.