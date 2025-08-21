After Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade spoke out about Kobe Bryant's spot in Bleacher Reports's top 100 players list, he addressed the critical NBA fans for their constant disrespect. Wade called out the hoopers who blast pro athletes because they play basketball, too. Dwyane reminded fans there are levels to this sport.

For professional athletes, it's a different game, Wade reminded fans, per Wy Network by Dwyane Wade.

“That's the disconnect between fans and hoopers,” Wade said. “OK? Because you fans, ya'll actually think ya'll know what it's like because ya'll hoop. You know what I'm saying? Because ya'll think ya'll hoop and it's really, really, really disrespectful to the craft. I just wanna throw that out there.”

Playing on an NBA stage when the lights are bright and everyone's watching are moments most NBA fans have never lived, Wade said.

“If I was streaming, this is how I'd be talking on my stream,” Wade added. “Ya'll gotta stop being disrespectful to the craft, fans. Ya'll don't know what it's like, OK? Ya'll smell the popcorn. Ya'll eat the popcorn. You don't know what it's like to perform when that popcorn popping.”

In light of his new Wy Network, Wade's been very vocal throughout the offseason, calling out B/R and NBA fans alike with his latest take on harsh critics.

Dwyane Wade says he could catch Michael Jordan before injuries

Before injuries slowed him down, Hall of fame guard Dwyane Wade had Michael Jordan in his crosshairs in terms of his plans of making a memorable mark throughout the peak of his career. Wade was already a first-ballot Hall of Fame talent. However, he believes he would have reached new heights if his injuries didn't cut his career short, Dwyane said, per Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn.

“They don't understand my game. They don't know what I did. I’m not the greatest shooter of all time, but I was great at so many things so nobody knows how to break down my game so they look over it. I did so many things in the game of basketball. When I had it, I had it. Before injuries, I’m like, ‘MJ I’m coming for you,'” Wade said.

Wade dealt with persistent knee injuries which lingered throughout the final season of his 16-year career. He won three championship with the Heat and finished with career averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.