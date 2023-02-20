The Arizona Cardinals are looking to make some big changes this offseason after a disappointing 2022 campaign, and they have already made one big move by firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury and replacing him with Jonathan Gannon. Now, Gannon will be tasked with getting the Cardinals back on track, but that all starts with getting star quarterback Kyler Murray back on track first.

Murray will likely miss some time in 2023 after tearing his ACL in Week 14 of the 2022 season, but once he does come back, Gannon is going to have to figure out how to get him going again. The good news for the Cardinals is that it sounds like Gannon has quite a few plans for how to utilize Murray, and one major change that will be made comes with the formations Arizona was running on offense.

More Gannon: "The way to take pressure off the QB and the O-line is to put him under center at times. That’s the missing piece I thought they had with Kyler. They were in gun all the time. When you’re in gun all the time, you don’t make the defense defend certain play types." https://t.co/AX9bpkym2u — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) February 20, 2023

Gannon raises a good point here. According to NFL research, 92.3 percent of Murray’s snaps in 2022 came in the shotgun formation, which was the highest percentage in the league. Some quarterbacks are more comfortable playing out of the shotgun, but you have to mix things up every once in awhile to keep defenses on their toes, and the Cardinals simply never did that.

Having Murray playing under center more frequently moving forward will make life more difficult for opposing defenses, who almost always knew Murray would be in the shotgun in 2022. It may not seem like the biggest deal in the world, but the Cardinals need to take advantage of everything they can, and if having Murray line up under center more confuses defenses, Gannon will end up looking like a genius.