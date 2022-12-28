By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals will have Colt McCoy back in the driver’s seat in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, after the quarterback cleared concussion protocol on Wednesday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that McCoy is in line to start Sunday’s game in Atlanta, per Darren Urban.

Following Kyler Murray’s torn ACL in Week 14, McCoy got the nod as the signal caller in Week 15, only to suffer a concussion that forced him out of Week 16’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kingsbury said QB Colt McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and Cardinals expect him to start Sunday in Atlanta. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 28, 2022

McCoy has only logged one official practice since his injury, but now that he’s out of the protocol for head injuries, he will likely be a full participant in practice moving forward. Barring any setbacks, McCoy will be the top QB in the Cardinals’ depth chart, pushing back Trace McSorley to backup duties.

The 36-year-old Colt McCoy threw for 246 yards and an interception in Week 14’s loss to the New England Patriots, and threw his only touchdown pass of the season back in Week 10.

It’s been an abysmal season for the 4-11 Cardinals, who find themselves in last place in the NFC West after dropping five straight contests.

Things went off the rails when Murray went down, but the team has also been without DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown for long stretches of the season, which didn’t do them any favors. After Week 17 in Atlanta, the Cardinals will close out the season in San Francisco to play the 49ers in Week 18 on Jan. 8.

Arizona will look to reset in 2023 and return to the playoffs after a one-year layoff; they lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card playoffs in 2021.