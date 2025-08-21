Oregon football pivoted to a defensive identity under Dan Lanning. But he's not straying away from a past staple of Ducks teams: The running backs.

Lanning dropped a glistening take on the 2025 backfield. Explaining his “love” for who'll tote the rock this fall.

“I really love this group,” Lanning said via Erik Skopil of 247Sports. The head coach even repeated those same five words — signaling his affinity for the RB department.

The Big Ten champion head coach already has one dynamic open fueling intrigue. Dakorien Moore is called to breakout, but at wide receiver. Incoming starting quarterback Dante Moore fuels additional hype — especially as a past five-star and college football transfer portal addition.

But Lanning and the Ducks lure back a loaded backfield.

Who'll spearhead the Oregon running back room for Dan Lanning

Lanning isn't the only one high on the '25 backs. Offensive coordinator Will Stein has an affinity for who lines up next or behind the QB. Crediting RB coach Ra'Shaad Samples for their development.

“It's really deep, really deep,” Stein said of the backfield per 247Sports. “Coach Samples does a phenomenal job of distribution of carries, especially in practice, which is always hard, and those guys have responded, and they're a great unit, really great unit, and excited about what they're going to bring.”

Lanning added: “There's a distribution of wealth there that's really good for us, and we'll use a lot of different ways to know what their capabilities are.”

So who will ignite an explosive Oregon offense per Lanning?

Noah Whittington is the elder statesman in Eugene. He's a sixth-year senior this fall. The 5-foot-8 RB started out at Western Kentucky but has spent his last three seasons with the Ducks.

But four-star transfer addition Makhi Hughes will push for carries. He delivered consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with Tulane. Plus he's fresh off scoring 15 touchdowns for the Green Wave.

Stein praised junior Jayden Limar too. Limar was a four-star college football recruiting signing for 2023. Da'Juan Riggs comes back after taking a redshirt season. He and Limar were recruited by former RB coach Carlos Locklyn — who's now with Ohio State. True freshmen Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison spearhead the future as four-stars signed by Samples.