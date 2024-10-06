There's little doubt that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had options with his professional sports career. He ultimately chose the NFL over Major League Baseball, but he was drafted by the Oakland A's in 2018 and could have gone in that direction. It appeared that he had baseball on his mind as the Cardinals took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Expand Tweet

Murray took off on an option play early in the first quarter and he made it into the second level with relative ease. After turning the corner, he turned on the jets and hit top speed quickly. He sprinted into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown run and the Cardinals took a 7-0 lead.

While Murray was in the midst of his run, he knew he was in the clear and that none of the Niners who were chasing him had any chance to catch him. He appeared to raise his right arm and point to the end zone while he was still 30 yards or more from scoring.

The move appeared to be reminiscent of the legendary Babe Ruth calling his shot for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs in the 1932 World Series. Ruth was the greatest slugger of his era and one of the greatest players ever. Legend has it that he pointed at the centerfield bleachers before hitting a long home run at Wrigley Field.

Of course, Murray's gesture came very early in a regular-season game and it can't carry the same status as Ruth's legendary blow, but it was still fairly momentous.

Murray hoping to get Cardinals back on the winning track

The Cardinals have started the season slowly, losing three of their first four games. However, two of their losses were to the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions. Both of those teams have Super Bowl aspirations and the Cardinals had a chance to win both games.

Murray is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the league. He has brilliant speed and his running instincts allow him to make tacklers miss when he takes off out of the pocket. He also has excellent passing skills.

Prior to facing the Niners in Santa Clara, Kyler Murray had completed 75 of 108 passes for 777 yards with a 6 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio. He has already built an outstanding partnership with rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The former Ohio State star has shown he can get into the end zone on a regular basis. He had caught 15 passes for 243 yards and 4 touchdowns through Arizona's first four games.