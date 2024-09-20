A healthy Kyler Murray has paid dividends for the Arizona Cardinals, as they blew out the Los Angeles Rams 41-10 in Week 2. In their victory, he went 17-21 for 266 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He also added 59 rushing yards, becoming only the second quarterback in NFL history to finish a game with a perfect passer rating, throw at least 250 passing yards, and run 50 rushing yards. Even the Pro Football Hall of Fame had to acknowledge Kyler Murray's feat for the Cardinals.

Murray's performance hasn't been seen since 1974, when former NFL MVP Ken Anderson first did it for the Cincinnati Bengals. In recognition of the Cardinals' QB, the Hall of Fame put on display Murray's game ball and jersey at Canton, as announced on this post via X, formerly Twitter.

Are the Cardinals playoff contenders?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame praised Kyler Murray's record-setting Week 2 achievement.

“Murray became just the second player in NFL history with 250+ passing yards, 50+ rushing yards, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating in a game, joining Ken Anderson. [Murray] also joined Kurt Warner as the only Arizona Cardinals players to achieve a perfect passer rating,” the post read.

So far, Kyler Murray is second in the NFL in time to throw, with 3.15 seconds, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, with 3.24. The Cardinals' offensive line has also remained solid despite the injury to right tackle Jonah Williams, giving their quarterback enough support as he maximizes their abilities.

Moreover, the Cardinals have developed a terrific running game this season with James Conner, giving Murray enough space to breathe. His performance has also paired well with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's new schemes and the progression of rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride.

When the offense goes sideways, as it happens in the NFL, Murray picks up the slack and does his damage.

“It goes back to making things happen,” he said, via a report on the Cardinals' official website. “You have to make plays to win the game. It's the NFL, things are going to be off-schedule and you've got to go out and be able to do that.”

Impressively, Murray has yet to throw an interception in two games, drawing more admiration from the locker room.

“They couldn't do nothing with him. You see him turn away before the pass was even completed? So yeah, he was just in his bag,” Conner said.

Week 3

The Cardinals look to get another win against the Detroit Lions, another team with a 1-1 record, in Week 3.