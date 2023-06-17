The St. Louis Cardinals were planning to induct postseason hero David Freese into their Hall of Fame in August, but it appears the former infielder doesn't believe he deserves the honor.

Freese spoke out on his decision to decline the induction:

“This is something that I have given an extreme amount of thought to, humbly, even before the voting process began. I am aware of the impact I had helping the team bring great memories to the city I grew up in, including the 11th championship, but this honor means more to me,” said Freese in a team release, via The St. Louis Dispatch.

“I look at who I was during my tenure, and that weighs heavily on me. The Cardinals and the entire city have always had my back in every way. I’m forever grateful to be part of such an amazing organization and fan base then, now and in the future,” Freese continued. “I’m especially sorry to the fans that took the time to cast their votes. Cardinal Nation is basically the reason why I’ve unfortunately waited so long for this decision and made it more of a headache for so many people. I feel strongly about my decision and understand how people might feel about this. I get it. I’ll wear it. Thank you for always being there for me, and I am excited to be around the Cardinals as we move forward.”

Basically, Freese thinks he isn't worthy compared to other legends in the Cardinals Hall of Fame. There's certainly an argument to be had though considering what he did back in the 2011 World Series.

The ex-big leaguer won MVP en route to a championship, slashing .348 against the Texas Rangers as the series went the full seven games. In the process, Freese hit one of the most important home runs in franchise and playoff history to walk off the Rangers in extras in Game 6. He also smacked a game-tying triple in the ninth:

A true legend. Cardinals fans are likely torn on his decision, but Freese seems content with it. Regardless, he'll never be forgotten for propelling St. Louis to a World Series title.