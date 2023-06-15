Retired St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols gave a glowing review of current Cardinals' stars during an evening appearance on MLB Network.

Despite early struggles this season, the future hall of famer had nothing but positive things to say about Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

“They battle every play, I've never seen anyone work like that… when you have players like Nolan and Paul, you just need a few months to make up the season,” Pujols raved.

.@PujolsFive details what it was like playing with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt and what makes them so special ⬇️#MLBTonight | #STLCards | @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/pWFpSn8Ili — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 14, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think these two guys had slow starts to the season, so did the Cardinals. But you can count on these guys at the end of the year, come September their numbers will be there,” he continued.

There has been a plethora of struggles for St. Louis this year, after the atrocious start mentioned by Pujols was the worst for the team in decades. They spent the first month with the worst starting pitcher ERA in baseball and last place in the NL Central, an unfamiliar territory for them.

After a slight rebound, they are back on another losing streak dropping 8 of their last 10 to put them back in last. While they have the talent to make a run, hot seat manager Oli Marmol has yet to put it all together.

Despite all that, they have the second best odds to win the division at +390 on the Fanduel Sportsbook. The entire division is within 8 games of each other, and anything can happen over the course of a long summer. Look for the Cardinals stars to step up down the stretch and carry them into playoff contention.