Jake Paul is preparing for a fight against former UFC star Nate Diaz in August, but for now, the man they call “The Problem Child” is going to enjoy a massive acquisition.

According to TMZ Sports, Jake Paul has just purchased a mansion in Puerto Rico formerly owned by St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina for a scintillating amount of nearly $16 million.

The Problem Child, according to a rep for The Caribbean Realty Group, scored the San Juan-area palace on Wednesday for $15,750,000 … and it’s insane.

The property comes with a total of eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a fitness center and a pool. In addition, it has a basketball court, recreation facilities, a sauna, and even a golf course.

The house, which was built in 2021, was originally listed at a price of $19.995 million but apparently, Jake Paul was able to talk his way into buying it at a lower price. Not too shabby, Mr. Jake Paul. Not too shabby.

Selling the house to Jake Paul meant more money for Yadier Molina, who, according to Spotrac, earned a total of over $163.3 million off contracts in Major League Baseball during a career that spanned 19 years. He retired from baseball in 2022 with a career batting average of .277 to go with 176 home runs.