Recent footage of Nate Diaz preparing for Jake Paul emerged on social media and it’s safe to say it wasn’t received well by Twitter.

Diaz makes his professional boxing debut when he takes on the YouTuber-turned-boxer in an eight-round match set for Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas.

For some, they believe Diaz — despite being past his prime — represents a different sort of threat compared to the previous former UFC fighters Paul had been beating in the past as he actually has a legitimate boxing background and has helped world champions such as Andre Ward prepare for fights.

For others, its another foregone conclusion as Paul looks to bounce back from his first professional defeat to Tommy Fury by going back to his tried and tested formula of boxing MMA fighters past their prime.

If many were in the camp of the former, they might just change their mind now after footage circulated on Twitter of Diaz doing pad work at the Brickhouse Boxing Club in Los Angeles.

While Diaz didn’t look extremely slow, he didn’t exactly look fast with his strikes either leading many on Twitter to now be fully confident that Paul beats him when they clash in the ring.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

One user pointed out that there was no reason for Diaz to really “look good” in any training footage put out leading up to the fight.

While that could be a tactic to deceive Paul and keep his guard down, the same has been said in the past for the likes of Ben Askren and Chuck Liddell (in his trilogy fight against Tito Ortiz) and it certainly didn’t end up being a tactic.