My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Spring Training is coming to a conclusion, which means roster and position battles are meeting their end as well. One big decision on one of the top prospects in the game was recently made by the St. Louis Cardinals, as they opted to have Jordan Walker begin the season in the majors on the team’s Opening Day roster.

Walker ripped it up at Double-A for the Cardinals in 2022, and after a strong body of work in Spring Training (.286 BA, 3 HR, 9 RBI, .816 OPS) the Cardinals decided to promote him to the major league roster. Walker is just 20 years old, and is one of the brightest young prospects in the game, and after learning of the decision, he revealed how thrilled he was to have made it to the majors.

Via Lynn Worthy:

“Jordan Walker on his initial reaction to being told he made the major-league roster: ‘Unbelievable joy.'”

Walker has hit at a high level at pretty much every level he has played at, and despite the fact he’s still just 20 years old, the Cardinals believe that he is ready to play in the majors. He likely won’t have a starting role right off the bat, but if Walker proves he can handle MLB pitching too, he should become a mainstay in the Cardinals lineup in no time.

Seeing a top prospect finally get the call to the big leagues is always exciting, and Walker is clearly overjoyed to have been given an opportunity to make his mark with the Cardinals. He still has a ton of room to grow as a player, but it will be interesting to see what Walker is able to accomplish now in his rookie campaign with St. Louis.