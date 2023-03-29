Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

St. Louis Cardinals’ top prospect Jordan Walker is preparing to make his major league debut. If Walker is in the Cardinals’ Opening Day lineup versus the Toronto Blue Jays, he will become the youngest Cardinal to make his MLB debut in an Opening Day lineup, per MLB.com’s Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru. Albert Pujols, who was 21-years old when he first appeared in the big leagues, is currently the youngest Cardinal to ever debut on Opening Day. Meanwhile, Walker is only 20 years of age.

Jordan Walker is more than ready to impact the Cardinals despite his young age. St. Louis believes he can develop into a true superstar at the MLB level.

In fact, there’s a chance the Cardinals could have acquired Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals last year had St. Louis been willing to include Jordan Walker in a potential trade package. Their unwillingness to do so speaks volumes about Walker’s potential.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordan Walker can play outfield or third base. He’s ranked as MLB’s No. 4 overall prospect for 2023, per MLB.com. Walker offers impressive power and his pure hit-tool is coming along nicely as well. He doesn’t offer much speed, although, he won’t clog up the base paths either. Additionally, Walker has an excellent throwing arm which will serve him well in the outfield and at third base, depending on where he plays.

With Nolan Arenado at third for St. Louis, Walker will likely see the majority of his playing time in the outfield. However, he could see some reps at second base this season if necessary.

Jordan Walker has a chance to emerge as a star in 2023 with the Cardinals.