The St. Louis Cardinals are still sitting at the bottom of the National League Central in a season full of disappointment. Multiple players have expressed their displeasure recently. However, the Cardinals are getting some good news with Lars Nootbaar being activated from the IL, per John Denton of MLB.com.

‘The #STLCards have activated OF Lars Nootbaar off the Injured List. They optioned DH/1B Luken Baker to Triple-A Memphis. Nootbaar went 4 for 5 with 2 HRs, a double and four RBI with Memphis in Jacksonville on Sunday.'

Nootbaar will now return to the big league club after a pair of home runs in Sunday's rehab stint, and that should be terrific news for a depleted Cardinals team. He has been out since May 29 after sustaining an injury in the game against the Kansas City Royals.

On the year, Nootbaar is hitting .266 with four home runs and 21 RBI as well as 25 runs scored. In his last minor league, he smashed a home run to right field that got out in a hurry, and he looks more than ready to return to the majors.

LARS NOOTBAAR OH MY pic.twitter.com/Pqvnx6OUpS — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 18, 2023

The Cardinals face the Washington Nationals on Monday, and Nootbaar is starting in right field and hitting third with Dylan Carlson heading for the bench. Carlson is hitting just .238 on the year with three home runs and 16 RBU, and Tommy Edman is hitting .233 with seven home runs and 26 RBI.

The Cardinals also sent Tyler O'Neill to the 60-day IL recently, so the outfield needs some sort of offensive jolt, and the hope is that Nootbaar can provide that.