St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado third baseman didn't dance around the issue after the team's latest devastating loss. After losing to the San Franciso Giants and falling to 27-42 in 2023, the Cardinals simply are not a good baseball team. It's a reality that Arenado seemingly can't ignore.

The Cardinals couldn't hold onto a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game, suffering an 8-5 loss to the Giants in 10 innings. Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos blew his third save of the season. Nolan Arenado failed to get a hit in what was St. Louis' fifth straight defeat. Arenado put plenty of the blame on his shoulders in the post-game locker room.

“I don't know if you'd call it a stretch anymore,” Arenado told reporters. “It's just bad baseball. We have been playing bad baseball for a while now. Do I think we can play better baseball with the players we have in here? Sure. But that remains to be seen.” The Cardinals are not in last place in the NL's worst division because of just one long losing streak. St. Louis' entire season has largely been one giant stretch of bad games.

The Cardinals are already in the midst of their second five-game losing streak in June, and the month isn't even halfway finished. St. Louis had a season-long eight-game losing streak from April 28 through May 6. The team started the 2023 season by losing seven of its first 10 games.

Arenado struggled mightily in April. Just as he began to turn things around, so did the Cardinals. St. Louis went 11-3 in mid-May, a potential sign that the team was ready to rebound from an early-season speed bump.

As it turns out, that two-week hot stretch was the aberration. The Cardinals have the NL's worst record with the All-Star break just four weeks away.