The St. Louis Cardinals are in a huge dilemma. With a National League-worst record of 27-42 that has them eight-and-a-half games out of first in their division, the organization could see the season completely falling out of grasp. The Redbirds are in free fall.

The best way to catch themselves is by just trying something new. The front office is doing just that by trading for Cleveland Guardians utility man Richie Palacios in exchange for cash considerations, per the team. He is being optioned to Triple-A Memphis, while Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is being moved to the 60-day injured list.

A move that will make just a minor stir in St. Louis, Palacios brings with him versatility and youth at just 26-years-old. He struggled in a small sample size with the Guardians in 2022, positing a ,233 average in just 112 at-bats. He has time to work his way up with his new team. O'Neill's injury woes should create opportunities in the field.

The two-time Gold Glove winner has been out since early May with a lower back strain. Although O'Neill says he is making progress, there remains no timetable for a return. Therefore, extending his IL stint is a no-brainer. Even if he returns at full strength, there may not be enough time for this ailing club to turn it around.

Any time the Cardinals appear to be making headway in the NL Central, which is still very much up for grabs, they tumble further back down. They have lost five games in a row and 10 of their last 12. Fans want to see big changes. Bringing in Palacios probably won't cut it.

But that is the jarring, new reality this city has to accept. St. Louis cannot climb their way back with one big move or victory. A perilous, heavily obstructed road lies ahead.