Not much has gone right for the St. Louis Cardinals this season, and that continued in their 10-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Of course, it certainly didn't help that the Cards' starter in Miles Mikolas was ejected after facing just three batters when he hit Ian Happ with a pitch after Happ's backswing hit Willson Contreras in the head and forced him to leave the game.

Mikolas clearly wasn't happy with Happ nailing his catcher in the head with his bat, and plunked him two pitches after Contreras was forced out of the game. The umpires quickly decided that Mikolas was retaliating and ejected him, which he wasn't too happy about. After the game, Mikolas didn't say whether he was intentionally hitting Happ, but made it clear that he was going to defend his teammates.

“In any circumstance, I’ve got Willson’s back; he’s my catcher, and I consider him a really good friend now. Any single one of these guys in this locker room, I go to bat for them 100 percent. That’s something we as a team believe in, always having each other’s backs. I guess that’s what the umpires thought I was doing [purposefully hitting Happ], and it’s unfortunate there was no warning or anything.” – Miles Mikolas, MLB.com

Mikolas' message was received loud and clear, and it doesn't seem like he has any regrets about what happened, even though it played a massive role in the Cardinals' latest loss. Either way, the hope is that Contreras will be back on the field sooner rather than later, and when he does return, folks won't want to mess with him after Mikolas' actions here.