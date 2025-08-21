Roger Goodell and the NFL front office are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 season, in which the Philadelphia Eagles will look to defend their Super Bowl crown. The NFL has come under fire for a wide assortment of issues over the years, including player safety, fan behavior, and many other things.

One issue that has become prevalent over the years is just how much players should be allowed to boast after good plays on the field, with fans consistently disagreeing with NFL officials throwing flags over seemingly minor celebrations.

Recently, the league office doubled down on the stance in a move that is sure to upset fans everywhere.

“There's no place in the game to be standing over your opponent. There's no place in the game to have violent gestures. That's not the game of football,” said one league spokesman, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

A heated debate

While the most entertaining part of football remains the game itself, fans have grown accustomed to seeing players display a bit of showmanship when they make a big hit or score a touchdown, which the NFL bizarrely seems to be attempting to sanction out of the game.

In fact, many of the NFL's biggest stars over the years, including current Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, became so popular with fans due to their signature celebrations and willingness to let opponents know about it when they get the better of them.

The anti-violent gestures stance might seem to make some sense until one considers the inherently violent nature of the game of football and the way the NFL routinely advertises this element of the product with vidoes showcasing the biggest hits from week to week.

Overall, it's unlikely that fans and the NFL front office will ever see eye to eye on what is an appropriate amount of celebration and taunting allowed for players on the field.

In any case, the 2025 season is set to open up with a game between the reigning champion Eagles and the divsional rival Dallas Cowboys on September 4 from Philadelphia in prime time.