The New England Patriots were one of the NFL's most improved teams this offseason. New England brought in Mike Vrabel at head coach, which should be a clear upgrade over Jerod Mayo. They also added plenty of talent on both sides of the football. New England's wide receiver depth with be tested in 2025 after getting some rough injury news.

Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk will miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Polk reportedly saw multiple specialist and surgery was determined to be the best course of action.

The goal is for Polk to be completely healthy for the start of the 2026 NFL season.

This is rough news for Polk, who has not started of his professional career the way he intended.

New England selected Polk with the 37th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Expectations were high for Polk ahead of his rookie season. Especially because he joined the league alongside QB Drake Maye.

Unfortunately, Polk failed to make much of an impact as a rookie. He logged 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games played in 2024.

Polk was already in a questionable position after his lackluster rookie campaign. And this injury does not help his standing in Mike Vrabel's new regime.

Hopefully Polk makes a speedy recovery and can get his NFL career back on track in 2026.

What will Patriots WR room look like after Ja'Lynn Polk injury?

Ja'Lynn Polk's season-ending injury is certainly a problem. But the Patriots should be able to overcome it.

New England entered training camp with an absolutely stacked wide receiver room. They should have more of a problem figuring out who to cut than finding a way to replace Polk.

Free agent acquisition Stefon Diggs should be the leader in 2025 alongside rookie Kyle Williams and DeMario “Pop” Douglas. Other contenders to make the final roster include Kayshon Boutte, veteran Mack Hollins, and talented UDFA Efton Chism III.

That leaves a number of players on the roster bubble. Veteran Kendrick Bourne, second-year receiver Javon Baker, and a host of other backups appear to be in danger ahead of the regular season.

New England's preseason finale against New York kicks off at 8PM ET on Thursday.