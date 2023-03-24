Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

MLB Opening Day is right around the corner, and this season has plenty of storylines. However, the St. Louis Cardinals’ busy offseason has come to an end with a much-anticipated contract extension for Miles Mikolas, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“The Cardinals have agreed to a 2-year, $40 million extension with starter Miles Mikolas, sources tell ESPN.”

Mikolas has earned an extension after a 12-13 record and a 3.29 ERA with 153 strikeouts last season. With Adam Wainwright set to miss the beginning of the season, Mikolas should also be the easy choice to be the Cardinals’ Opening Day starter.

Mikolas is back from the World Baseball Classic, and he recently expressed his desire to ink an extension to stay in town, according to Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis-Post Dispatch.

“St. Louis is a place I want to be,” Mikolas said. “Great team. Great organization. Great fans. Team wants to win. I want to win. That’s what I’m here to do. Hopefully, it happens.”

It happened, and Mikolas is set to earn an average of $20 million yearly with the new extension. Miles Mikolas went 18-4 in 2018 with a 2.83 ERA but regressed in 2019, posting a 9-14 record and a 4.16 ERA. In 2021, he pitched just nine games, but he bounced back in a strong way in 2022. He was named an All-Star and is set to be an essential part of the Cardinals rotation.

The expectations for the Cardinals are through the roof. Now, Mikolas will be tasked with helping lead this team, especially after earning a nice chunk of cash.