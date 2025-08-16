The Milwaukee Brewers made a key roster move during their red-hot surge through the National League standings, placing pitcher DL Hall on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The team also announced the recall of Grant Anderson from Triple-A Nashville, just one day after optioning the right-hander.

The news was confirmed Saturday by MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, who posted the move on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Brewers move: LHP DL Hall placed on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain. RHP Grant Anderson recalled from Triple-A Nashville a day after being optioned.”

The injury to the reliever comes at a pivotal moment for Milwaukee. Riding a 13-game win streak, tied for the longest in franchise history, the Brewers are 28-4 in their last 32 games. They currently sit atop the NL Central and are making a serious push toward the postseason. Hall pitched in Friday’s comeback win vs. the Reds but left the game after allowing early runs, revealing the oblique strain that led to the roster change.

Oblique strains often sideline pitchers for 4-6 weeks, meaning Hall could miss most of September if his recovery lags. This is his third stint on the IL in 2025 — a troubling pattern that clouds his long-term reliability. The 26-year-old reliever who was acquired in the 2024 trade that sent Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, has shown promise since arriving in Milwaukee, holding a 2.83 ERA over his first 18 appearances with the club when healthy. But recurring injuries continue to limit his impact.

Hall, who has played four MLB seasons for the Orioles and Brewers, owns a career 6-3 record with a 4.28 ERA and 113 strikeouts.

The recalling of Anderson is a strong move by Milwaukee’s bullpen to boost it's depth. Anderson, who spent time with both the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers over the last three seasons, holds a 4.76 ERA with 121 strikeouts in his career. His immediate return is made possible by MLB’s injury exception rule, allowing him to bypass the standard 10-day recall wait.

While Anderson adds a fresh arm, Hall’s absence creates another hurdle for a team already navigating a thin rotation. Veterans like Jose Quintana and emerging arms like Jacob Misiorowski will be relied on more heavily as the club looks to extend its winning ways.

This injury also adds further scrutiny to the trade that brought Hall to Milwaukee. Though infielder Joey Ortiz has been a steady performer, Hall was seen as a potential long-term weapon. With another IL stint, questions mount about the deal’s overall value for Milwaukee.

The Brewers win streak now becomes even more impressive under the circumstances. With a franchise-record on the line and October approaching, Milwaukee will need contributions from unexpected places — and perhaps a healthy Hall return — to maintain its postseason momentum.