New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will start Sunday’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kellen Moore told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported the news Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The decision comes after Shough played the majority of snaps in the Saints’ 27-13 preseason opener loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler started that game before Shough took over in extended action.

Shough, 25, was selected by New Orleans with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Louisville. In his preseason debut, he completed 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Rattler finished 7-for-11 for 53 yards, while Jake Haener completed five of eight passes with one interception.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (99) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Moore addressed the Saints’ quarterback competition earlier in the week during an appearance on The Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, noting the team is nearing a final decision on its Week 1 starter.

“We’re close. We’re close, we’ll get there. These guys are doing awesome,” Moore said. “I think it’s just been really balanced. It’s been a really balanced offseason for those guys. They’ve had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned and that’s part of being young quarterbacks in this league. They’ve done a nice job, we’re excited to let it play out.”

The Saints drafted both Rattler and Shough in consecutive years as part of a rebuild under Moore, who is entering his first season as head coach. The decision to give Shough the start on Sunday signals the organization’s commitment to evaluating its quarterback depth before naming a full-time starter in September.

New Orleans will host Jacksonville at 12 p.m. CDT on FOX 8 | Gray TV. The matchup marks the Saints’ second preseason contest as they continue preparations for the 2025 regular season.

