The Houston Astros have dealt with injuries throughout the 2025 season. Despite seeing players fall in and out of the lineup, the team is still at the top of the American League West. However, Astros manager Joe Espada faces his toughest test with the absence of his closer Josh Hader. Bryan Abreu has stepped into the closer role while Hader rehabs alongside Luis Garcia.

Hader earned All-Star honors yet again after a dominant first half of the season. However, the veteran is dealing with a left shoulder injury that will have him on the injured list for at least the next month. Without their top reliever, holding onto leads just got more difficult for the Astros. For now, Houston has to rely on Abreu to maintain their usual dominance, despite injuries.

After the team provided an update on his timeline, Hader offered his own thoughts. According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, the reliever said that he might need as much time to ramp back up as his team is giving him to rest his arm.

“Josh Hader said it would take him three weeks to build up after not throwing for the next three weeks, so don’t expect to see him in the regular season. Playoffs remain a possibility,” McTaggart said.

Hader is an important part of Espada's bullpen being successful. However, the Astros are not going to rush his return, fearing that he could make it worse. However, being without the southpaw is a tough blow for a team in such a tight division. He and Garcia could be back by the time the postseason rolls around, giving Houston a much-needed boost.

Espada and the Astros' path to the postseason is clear. All they need to do is hold off the Seattle Mariners for a home playoff series. From there, Houston has as good a shot at the World Series as anyone else.