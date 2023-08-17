The St. Louis Cardinals placed Nolan Gorman on the injured list with a lower back strain on Thursday, according to Katie Woo. Gorman hasn't played since Saturday and his stint on the shelf is retroactive to Monday, meaning he's already served three days of the minimum ten.

Gorman is one of the Cardinals' best players in a season to forget in St. Louis. He has 24 home runs, 16 doubles, 67 RBIs and a .815 OPS in 104 games. He's shown some versatility in the field as well, playing a chunk of games at both second base and third base after serving as the Cardinals designated hitter for most of the first three months of the season.

The Cardinals selected Gorman in the first round of the draft in 2018 and he's seen a big part of their future, especially after proving he can hit major league pitching this season. St Louis has not set a timetable for his return.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals called up infielder Richie Palacios from Triple-A Memphis. It will be his first time on St Louis' big league roster. He made his major league debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, notching a .579 OPS in 112 at-bats. The Cardinals acquired him via trade in June.

Palacios has played outstandingly with Memphis since the trade. He has a .877 OPS with 15 extra-base hits and 34 runs scored in 40 games.

The Cardinals are looking for any sort of positives to take away from an otherwise awful campaign. Losing Nolan Gorman for a chunk of time won't fall under the former category.