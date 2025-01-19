Sonny Gray finds himself in an unexpected position heading into the 2025 MLB season. After joining the St. Louis Cardinals as a marquee free-agent signing following the 2023 season, the veteran right-hander is now navigating a team focused on developing young talent amidst payroll reductions and the departure of key players like Paul Goldschmidt. Despite the changes, Gray stays put, believing in his team's potential and its young core. He also doesn't think his club is rebuilding, despite rumors of a Nolan Arenado trade.

Gray, who has two years remaining on his three-year deal, could have leveraged his no-trade clause to seek a more immediate championship opportunity. Instead, he has doubled down on his commitment to the Cardinals. “I meant it when I said it last year… about us wanting to be here,” Gray stated during the team’s Winter Warm-up event. “There’s a lot of really talented players on the team, and if you’re looking at this division, there’s not a complete standout team.”

The Cardinals finished the 2024 season with an 83-79 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. This offseason, they haven’t made any major-league free-agent acquisitions, signaling a shift toward developing their younger players, such as shortstop Masyn Winn and left-handed slugger Alec Burleson. Gray, however, believes this approach can still lead to success. “Winning is still the reason that I play this game,” Gray said. “I’m not 100% sold that we can’t win here. … I’ve been on teams that have won that have done it a different way.”

Cardinals look to compete in 2025, with or without Nolan Arenado

Gray’s optimism isn’t just about the roster’s potential but also about the role he envisions for himself as a veteran leader. “It’s their clubhouse now,” he said of the young players. “We as older guys… it’s our job to lead them and mentor them, but to let them spread their wings and let them fly.”

Having been part of playoff teams in Oakland, New York, and Minnesota, Gray draws on his experience with blending youth and veterans to achieve success. In 2023, he played a key role in the Twins’ AL Central title despite a roster largely devoid of superstar names.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak praised Gray and catcher Willson Contreras for embracing the organization’s new direction. “It could have been very easy for either one of them to say, ‘Hey, yeah, move me,’” Mozeliak said. “It shows that they still believe in their peers in that clubhouse.”

With Gray coming off a solid 2024 campaign, where he struck out 203 batters over 166⅓ innings, and a belief in the team’s vision, the Cardinals may find themselves exceeding expectations this season. As super-utility player Brendan Donovan put it, “It shows they believe in their teammates. That really matters to me.”