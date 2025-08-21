The Morris Twins, Marcus and Markieff, who challenged the Jokic brothers to a boxing match, are making another move in the NBA.

On Wednesday, the twins officially signed with sports agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sport Management, per Chris Haynes. The twins have been in the NBA together for the last 14 years.

In 2011, both were drafted out of the University of Kansas. During the 2010-2011 season, they were the leading scorers and led the Jayhawks to the NCAA regional final.

Since then, they both barnstormed their way throughout the NBA, playing for multiple teams. In 2020, Markieff won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers during the COVID-stricken season in Orlando.

Recently, Marcus Morris had to come clean about fraud allegations resulting in his arrest. The charges were eventually dropped after he paid off a $265,000 debt.

Last year, Markieff signed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. At the same time, Marcus is starting training camp with the New York Knicks.

The future for the Morris Twins in the NBA

Since coming to the NBA, the twins have showcased themselves as valued and versatile contributors. They each share similar skill sets in scoring and rebounding.

Markieff is particularly good at shooting from mid-range and the three-point line. Additionally, he is also a strong presence on defense in the post.

Marcus excels at scoring in the paint and is intense on defense. Also, he can score on turnaround jumpers and fadeaways. He is also a good ball handler and passer.

All in all, the twins naturally share the same tangibles that have led them to have longevity in the NBA. They still have some productive years ahead of them.

As for Marcus, he can put the fraud scandal behind him and start with a clean slate. They started this journey together and they will finish together.