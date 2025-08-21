The New York Mets are entering the final stretch of the 2025 season, and with a playoff push on the line, all eyes are turning toward a potential Brandon Sproat call-up. The 24-year-old right-hander has been dominating at Triple-A Syracuse, and with Mets rotation problems piling up, the timing for a potential debut may be perfect.

In an article written by SI’s Ezra Lombardi, the case for a call-up was laid out following Sproat’s latest outing.

“With 8 Ks on the night, the right-hander now has 43 strikeouts to just 20 hits in his last seven starts (37.1 innings). Sproat, who has racked up 30 starts in Triple-A across two seasons, could be in the perfect position to join the big league club.”

It’s not just about development anymore. This move could be strategic. The club has dropped 14 of their last 20 games and sit six games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. With 37 games left, the need for fresh energy and reliable innings has never been more urgent.

As of now, the Mets trail the Washington Nationals 5-4 in the top of the ninth with one out — another tense spot in a stretch where every pitch matters.

The numbers back the urgency. David Peterson has surpassed his career-high workload, Kodai Senga needs extra rest between outings, and both Tylor Megill and Clay Holmes remain rotation question marks. The next 16 games come with no off-days — a brutal stretch that could define the season. That’s why promoting a pitching prospect like Sproat could do more than provide a spark. It could stabilize the staff when it needs it most.

The 24-year-old's recent dominance includes a six-inning, two-hit outing with eight strikeouts and a fastball that touched 99 mph Tuesday. His arsenal of pitches is big-league ready, and his consistency makes him more than just a short-term fix. With over 30 Triple-A starts under his belt, he’s far from raw. He’s ready.

The team may have a prime opportunity to make the move this weekend. As Lombardi also noted, the timing could align perfectly for a call-up.

“McLean is slated to start again in the series opener against the Braves on Friday, with Holmes to go on Saturday. But a new face in the rotation could help take the pressure off of David Peterson, who has now logged over 144 innings as the Mets' best starter.”

A debut Sunday vs. the Atlanta Braves or Monday vs. Philadelphia lines up perfectly. Roster-wise, the front office has flexibility. Reed Garrett can be optioned, or Ryne Stanek could be DFA’d. September roster expansion rules are right around the corner, reducing any long-term risk.

A promotion for Sproat would do more than address a short-term rotation need. It would give the Mets a fresh arm with swing-and-miss stuff and a chance to stabilize the staff during the most demanding stretch of the season. With the postseason race tightening and every game carrying weight, now may be the perfect time to let the right-hander take the mound.