On Wednesday, the NFL has been busy with multiple trades across the league. The New York Jets traded with the Minnesota Vikings for Harrison Phillips. The New Orleans Saints were also active, making a deal with the Denver Broncos for wideout Devaughn Vele. As it turned out, he was not the only pass catcher on the move. Not long after, it was revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs are sending wide receiver Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers in another deal.

In return, the Chiefs and 49ers will flip sixth-round and seventh-round picks in 2027, Jordan Schultz reports.

The move comes after news surfaced that the 49ers' newly acquired Demarcus Robinson has been suspended for the first three games of the upcoming season. Robinson was arrested and charged with DUI back in November.

Much of the offseason talk in San Francisco has been about the wide receiver position. Between injuries, departures, and arrests, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was running out of options to throw the ball to. It appears they have at least filled one hole with the Moore trade.

Meanwhile, Kansas City earns draft capital for a player not guaranteed a spot on their 53-man roster.

So, let's grade the Chiefs trade with the 49ers for Skyy Moore.

Grading Skyy Moore Chiefs-49ers Trade

49ers Get Skyy Moore

The wide receiver position was a glaring need for San Francisco. Deebo Samuel signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason. Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a massive contract last offseason, suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7 last year. He is currently on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Aiyuk is expected to be out until around Week 6.

If that's not enough, Jauan Jennings is dealing with a calf injury. Additionally, he and the team are at odds over his contract situation, adding more variables to his potential return.

Even wideouts Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are currently hurt. That leaves just Ricky Pearsall as the only healthy body with any experience. But he is still just entering his second season, albeit an important one for the 2024 first-round draft pick.

Enter Skyy Moore.

The Chiefs drafted Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It was believed he would provide that speed outside the numbers Kansas City had been lacking since Tyreek Hill's departure for the Miami Dolphins. But it never came to fruition.

In three seasons, he caught 43 passes for 494 yards and one touchdown. Last season, he appeared in only six games, garnering a measly three targets. He did not catch any of them. The writing was on the wall that the former Western Michigan product was on the outs in KC.

Despite not seeing much action last season, 49ers fans can expect to see the speedster Week 1 at Seattle out of desperation. Will Moore revive his career and thrive in a new environment. That seems unlikely. But knowing the situation the 49ers were in, a late-round pick swap isn't a ton to give up to get some with talent.

Grade: B

Chiefs Swap 6th, 7th Round Picks

As mentioned above, Skyy Moore had fallen out of favor in Kansas City. His struggles led to the Chiefs bringing back aging veteran Juju Smith-Schuster last season. Despite not producing at a high level, he did enough to remain on the expected depth chart.

The Chiefs already have Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown atop their depth chart at the wide receiver position. Smith-Schuster is still there, making it unlikely Moore was going to have an impact on this offense.

Considering that fact, any draft capital is a win. Granted, moving from a seventh-round pick to a sixth-rounder isn't a huge win. But it's still better than cutting him for nothing.

Grade: B+