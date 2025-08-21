In 2024, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was nearly the victim of an unspeakable tragedy when, on an unsuspecting day in May, a bullet was fired near the team's practice facility, the Truman Sports Complex, and struck his office.

Revealing this incredible piece of news in the Kansas City Star, writer Sam McDowell broke down the situation and how the team has adapted after what could have been a fatal situation.

“A bullet broke through the glass of an office at the Chiefs' practice facility last summer, multiple sources told The Star. Inside the office at the time: Andy Reid,” McDowell wrote.

Article Continues Below

“Reid, the 66-year-old head coach of three Super Bowl-winning teams in Kansas City, was not struck or injured by the gunshot, and neither was anyone else, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department. But the most prominent active head coach in the NFL now works protected by bulletproof glass, sources said, a safety measure installed soon after.”

Now unsurprisingly, the team looked to keep this news quiet, with some members of the organization only finding out about it recently, according to McDowell. Fans online were shocked to learn that Reid, a fan favorite across the league for his on and off-field persona, was in such peril, and well-wishes were sent his way, even if he wasn't hurt in the incident.

Fortunately, the Chiefs now have bulletproof glass protecting their head coach, but why they made that change is incredibly unfortunate, especially since the shooter remains at large according to the Kansas City Police Department.