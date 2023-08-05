The St. Louis Cardinals have not been having a good season at all, which was reflected in their decision to operate as sellers at the trade deadline. One of the key pieces they moved was star reliever Jordan Hicks, who was sent to the Toronto Blue Jays after failing to reach an extension with St. Louis before the deadline. While his loss is huge, it looks like reinforcements are on the way for the Cardinals.

One of the other big pieces in St. Louis' bullpen is Ryan Helsley, who has been on the injured list since June 10th with right forearm stiffness. Helsley's absence has certainly hurt the Cards, but it looks like he is closing in on a return to the majors, as Helsley will be starting his rehab assignment on Sunday at Double-A.

“Helsley, whose injured list stint was backdated to June 10, will begin a Minor League rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Sunday after making progress with his injured right forearm. Helsley threw a live bullpen session against hitters and participated in some pitchers' fielding practice at Busch Stadium on Wednesday and was deemed ready for the next step in his rehabilitation on Friday.” – MLB.com

Helsley had been having a good season for the Cardinals before his injury (3-4, 3.24 ERA, 7 SV, 33 K, 1.16 WHIP) although he wasn't nearly as dominant as he was during his All-Star campaign in 2022. However, with Hicks gone, Helsley should have an even bigger role at the backend of St. Louis bullpen, so the Cards will surely be hoping that his rehab assignment goes according to plan and that he will find himself back in the majors in the next week or so.