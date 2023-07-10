The St. Louis Cardinals selected outfielder Chase Davis with the 21st pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and Cardinals fans seem to by hyped up about it.

Chase Davis played college baseball with the Arizona baseball program. Davis skyrocketed up draft boards as his season at the Arizona baseball program progressed. Davis possesses grades of 55 on the 20-80 scale in power and speed with a 60 grade on his throwing arm, according to Brent Maguire of MLB.com.

Davis played sparingly in the 2021 season, but took off once gaining a full-time role in 2022, and he improved even further in 2023.

Let's get to the reactions to Davis being selected 21st overall by the Cardinals.

The STL Cardinals select Chase Davis with the 21st overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft His swing kinda reminds me of Jim Edmonds 👀 pic.twitter.com/EoHR3UoI6Z — Cardinals Talk (@theredbird_way) July 10, 2023

Future Cardinal hall of famer Chase Davis is a stud. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/M25CfXTR6L — Cardinal fan (@Cardinallfan) July 10, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordan Walker and Chase Davis hitting next to each other in the 2025 Cardinals lineup pic.twitter.com/UmCvdot9dr — tim is tired (@TimMitch13) July 10, 2023

When talking about the next tier of college hitters after Langford and Crews, Chase Davis needs to be close to the top. Exit velos up to 117, hit .319/.443/.644 at Arizona with 39 career homers. Speedy defender with a big arm. pic.twitter.com/n9NO6kknBE — Ryan Miller (@rcmiller39) July 5, 2023

Chase Davis' swing is often comped to Carlos Gonzalez and wouldn't you know it, Davis says the two have a personal relationship after Gonzalez reached out on Instagram his soph year at U of A. CarGo slid into the DMs, joked that people were telling him he had stolen Davis' swing — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) July 10, 2023

It seems that Cardinals fans are excited for the team's future, envisioning Davis playing with Jordan Walker, a young player who was one of the top prospects in all of baseball entering the year. He is playing left field for the team as a natural third baseman due to Nolan Arenado's presence on the team.

Although the Cardinals are having a rough season in 2023, they have potential to be a contender in the long term with young players who are worthy of being excited about. Jordan Walker is having a solid rookie season with the bat, although he is struggling mightily defensively.

Davis could fit into the picture coming out of college. The Cardinals have Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt locked in long-term. Although those two are getting older, them mixed in with young players from the Cardinals' system could be the recipe for a contender.