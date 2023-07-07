Although the St. Louis Cardinals learned that Tommy Edman has no structural damage in his wrist, they will not be taking any chances with their coveted utility man. The team is placing him on the 10-day injured list and calling up infielder Jose Fermin from Triple-A to take his roster spot, via St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.

This is a practical move by the Cards with MLB All-Star break being just a couple days away. Edman started dealing with excruciating pain earlier in the week. Wrist injuries can be a nightmare, so extra rest is probably needed to ensure he returns at full strength and hopefully more productive than the .237 batting average he has been sporting. Moreover, the club remains buried in irrelevancy in the National League Central and is 12.5 games out of first place.

The emergence of the exciting Cincinnati Reds and improved play of the Milwaukee Brewers have made the division much more respectable. That is awful news for the Cardinals, who may now finally have to accept their unfamiliar fate as trade deadline sellers. Perhaps even Edman finds himself on the move in the coming weeks.

Fermin was a member of St. Louis' Spring Training roster but got hurt early on. Despite not offering much in terms of offense, the 24-year-old should be able to hold a spot on the MLB squad for the time being. The Tommy Edman news comes after the team placed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the IL Tuesday. Unmet expectations and injuries have formed a massive dark cloud of misfortune above Busch Stadium.

One that fans have not seen in a long, long time. They will have to get used to it, though, as a classic Cardinals resurgence is not coming in 2023.