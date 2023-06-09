To sell or not to sell? That is the question facing the underachieving St. Louis Cardinals with less than two months to go until the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The Cardinals, who entered this season with playoff hopes, have played to a 26-37 record, which has them sitting in last place in the National League Central.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak admitted that June will be a pivotal month for the team when assessing MLB trade deadline plans, per Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“We’ll see. You’re not going to make wholesale changes in June. Right now, we’ve internally got to figure some stuff out, see where we are at the early part of July, and then decide the direction we want to go.”

The Cardinals executive noted that the team has let these decisions run all the up to the MLB trade deadline in past years, but that the next 25-30 games will be a “pretty good GPS” for the club.

Mozeliak naturally hopes to be a buyer come August 1, but it might not be up to him.

The Cardinals might make that decision for him.

3-7 in their last 10 games played, St. Louis certainly isn't headed in the right direction.

However, there are reasons for optimism.

For one thing, the Cardinals offense, which has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this year, remains formidable.

It's the pitching staff, and its 4.23 ERA, that has been a big letdown for the Cardinals.

This is a team that has won 90-plus games in each of the last two seasons.

But if things don't change quickly, the Cardinals front office might look at this year's MLB trade deadline as an opportunity to further bolster this preseason's ninth-ranked farm system.