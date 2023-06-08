The St. Louis Cardinals remain at dead last in the NL Central standings. Fans expect the team to make changes so that they may improve. They may get that as president of baseball operations John Mozeliak changed his tone on selling during the MLB trade deadline.

MLB Insider for FOX Sports, Ken Rosenthal, pointed out the changed tone in the statements made by the Cardinals president in the Foul Territory TV podcast.

.@Ken_Rosenthal points out how John Mozeliak may potentially be changing his tune about if the Cardinals are considering selling at the deadline 🤔 https://t.co/Ejr0WJXkvt pic.twitter.com/1GROVb1Nm4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 8, 2023

“He just interviewed Katie Woo of The Athletic. I just read it before we came on. About two weeks ago, if I remember correctly, he told the Bally Sports reporter, Jim Hayes that they will not sell. He did not say that to Katie Woo. He said ‘We are going to play better. We are hoping to play better. We will judge it in the next few weeks.' It is crunch time now,” said Ken Rosenthal about the change of tone John Mozeliak had.

The Cardinals have faced unfortunate circumstances throughout the season. Their entire starting outfield in Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, and Lars Nootbar are on the injured list. They also own the third worst-mark in baseball due to their .403 winning percentage. John Mozeliak emphasized what he expects in the coming months, via Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“Candidly, we’re all looking for the right tools to get ourselves back, but we haven’t chosen the right ones yet. We have to keep trying. The reminder to everyone right now is there are still 101 games left. This isn’t mid-August, it’s early June. So you can write this, but the way you feel today, it feels very daunting to get yourself back to where you can feel that success,” he said.

In his 16-year tenure with the Cardinals, John Mozeliak has not experienced a losing season. The MLB trade deadline is his opportunity to retain that streak with the players he still has.