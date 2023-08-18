The St. Louis Cardinals, after winning the NL Central in 2022, have plummeted all the way to the bottom of their division in 2023. But take heart, Cardinals fans, for better days are to come for the team if their latest roster move is any indication of the bright future that is to come.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Cardinals will be calling up the number one prospect in their pipeline, middle infielder Masyn Winn. The Cardinals, shortly thereafter, announced the move on their official Twitter account, welcoming aboard the talented 21-year old to their big league roster.

SS Masyn Winn has been selected from Memphis (AAA). He will wear uniform #0. #STLCardspic.twitter.com/DzdjJKou68 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 18, 2023

Calling up Masyn Winn before the September roster expansion (which has since been limited to 28 players from 40) became necessary for the Cardinals amid their roster's battle with injuries. At the moment, the Cardinals need cover for their middle infield due to Nolan Gorman's trip to the injured list. Moreover, the Cardinals needed to utilize Tommy Edman, someone who's played the majority of his games at shortstop, in the outfield, due to Lars Nootbaar's ongoing battles with a lower abdomen injury.

At the very least, Winn is coming in to infuse the moribund Cardinals with some hope for the future. 2023 has been a disappointing season all around for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and company, as following their loss against the New York Mets on Thursday, their record has fallen all the way to 54-68. They are currently on pace to finish below .500 for the first time since 2007, and for just the third time since 1999.

Masyn Winn, after a rough start for the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate in 2023, has rebounded well enough to the point of justifying a big league call-up. The 21-year old shortstop has hit 17 home runs and driven in 60 runs for the Memphis Redbirds, slashing .283/.356/.465 in the process.

Wynn currently ranks 32nd on MLB.com's midseason top 100 prospects list, while he's at 47th place on Fangraphs' The Board. The 21-year old shortstop projects to be an above-average defender at shortstop thanks to his incredible arm, all the while being capable of above-average production from the plate for his position. A fast riser, the Cardinals selected Wynn with the 54th overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft.