The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. LA ultimately split the four-game set in Colorado. After the game, Clayton Kershaw — who turned in 5.2 innings of three-run baseball on Thursday — was asked if a split against a lackluster Rockies team was disappointing as the Dodgers look to hold off the San Diego Padres in the National League West standings.

“You want to win every game you play obviously,” Kershaw said, via SportsNet LA. “But, you know, at the end of the day I think, depending on what happens in their (Padres') game (the Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants 8-4), we're two up going in (to the Dodgers-Padres series in San Diego which is set to begin on Friday)… So, feel good about that.”

Since the Padres earned a win, the Dodgers only hold a one-game lead. Still, LA does have the advantage. However, the Padres will host the Dodgers for three games at Petco Park — where the atmosphere is always electric.

Sure, the Dodgers would have loved to have earned a 3-1 series win or a series sweep against the Rockies. Although the Rockies have struggled, playing in Colorado often proves to be a difficult task. It was a competitive series throughout and LA was able to leave with a series split.

In the end, the Dodgers know what it takes to get the job done in the regular season. They are not going to place too much pressure on their upcoming series in San Diego. The entire MLB world will have its attention focused on the series, of course, but Los Angeles is simply doing everything it can to get ready for the postseason.

Kershaw won't pitch over the weekend. The future Hall of Famer has impressed since returning from injury, though. Kershaw has pitched especially well in recent action.

Despite the fact that Kershaw won't be on the mound, the Dodgers will look to earn a big series win against their division rival over the weekend. Friday night's first pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM EST.