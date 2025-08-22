The Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded Thursday by knocking off the Colorado Rockies 9-5. But they're adding needed reinforcements for the upcoming San Diego Padres series.

Dodgers reporter Kristen Watson revealed the latest Dave Roberts and L.A. move. One that involves the mound. 

“Dave Roberts confirmed Tanner Scott will be activated Friday vs. Padres,” Watson shared on X (formerly Twitter).

But Scott isn't alone among the Dodgers' mound moves.

“Kirby Yates will be activated on Saturday,” Watson added.

These are crucial depth pieces as baseball teams everywhere will need a deep rotation moving forward. Late August/September is when MLB teams ignite their postseason push.

And the Scott/Yates decision comes off the heels of one scare.

Dodgers watched scare unfold before Padres series

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hands the ball to manager Dave Roberts (30, left) during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Roberts and L.A. fans watched Shohei Ohtani limp off in pain.

Ohtani took a comebacker to his leg on Wednesday against the Rockies. Edgardo Henriquez took over from there. But Colorado won 8-3 in avoiding a sweep from L.A.

Ohtani had what he called a regrettable start in the Wednesday contest. Roberts became relieved to know Ohtani's hit wasn't severe.

L.A. pulled off one other pitcher move after the Ohtani scare. The Dodgers promoted right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer. Paul Gervase became an option too for L.A.

Thursday's contest at Coors Field saw a more aggressive Dodgers offense out the gate. Freddie Freeman blasted a 451-foot home run that lured Mookie Betts home too. Alex Call then helped add two more points — one through smacking an RBI single that drove in Freeman. That rip during the top of the third lifted the Dodger lead to 5-1.

Alex Freeland then lifted the lead to 7-1 by doubling to center, scoring Freeman. Andy Pages then sent the baseball flying over the wall — smacking a 409-foot HR.

The Dodgers are off to Petco Park for Friday and the weekend.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Los Angeles Dodger Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) at home plate against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on from the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) delivers a pitch in third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Matt Sauer (64) during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
