During their recent hot streak, the New York Yankees have been excellent across the board. The current AL Wild Card leaders have won nine of their last twelve games, entering their four-game weekend series with the Boston Red Sox on a high. The Yankees are fresh off a two-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on the road, finishing off their five-game road trip without a single loss. Now, as Boston comes into a town for a series that could alter the AL playoff field, New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton revealed to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal on X (formerly Twitter) on how the Yankees could win this latest series against the Red Sox.

“We’ve got to come out swinging first. Just be solid, we understand what the past is, but we’re here now,” Stanton said to Rosenthal before Thursday night's opener.

Stanton certainly embodies that mindset. The former MVP has been relied on even more with Aaron Judge not able to play in the field. He's played his first few games in right field since 2023 and hasn't looked completely out of place. That's all that the Bronx Bombers need from him on the field. It's well known that Stanton's bat is his meal ticket. Right now, he's currently eating very well, hitting .432 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in the month of August. That includes ten hits in the Yankees' nine wins. Can Stanton continue their strong recent form against their most hated rival?

Can Yankees capture pivotal series against Red Sox?

Starting with tonight's matchup, the fate of the AL Wild Card standings could hang in the balance. Right now, the Yankees and Red Sox hold the top two spots. In the final slot is the Seattle Mariners. A trio of teams in the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers, aren't too far behind. A series win for either New York or Boston will go a long way in helping to determine the field.

Furthermore, if the Yankees sweep Boston, that could lead to them taking over the AL East lead. After all, the Toronto Blue Jays are only four games up. This weekend, they will travel to Miami and play the Marlins, who swept New York right before their recent hot streak. Will the Yanks and Stanton continue their scorching form, or will the Red Sox bring them back to Earth?