The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most talented rosters in Major League Baseball. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has seen two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani have dominant performances all season. He and Freddie Freeman represented Los Angeles in the National League starting lineup in the All-Star Game. However, Will Smith remains the team's unsung hero.

Smith has made a career of being a great catcher who plays under the radar. He earned his third straight All-Star nod this season, this time as a starter. Amid a season full of drama for the defending World Series champions, Roberts' catcher has remained as consistent as ever. According to Dodgers Insider, the All-Star is swinging one of the hottest bats in the league this season.

“NL Batting Leaders: 1. Will Smith: .30330 2. Trea Turner: .30326 3. Freddie Freeman: .30324,” Dodgers Insider posted.

In a season where Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has put together an MVP campaign, Smith could finish as the NL batting average leader. It is rare for a catcher to be anywhere near the top of the list, let alone leading it so late in the season. While Freeman and Turner are among the usual suspects, Smith's appearance goes to show how steady he is at the plate.

Despite his personal and team success, Smith remains underrated around the league. However, playing around stars like Ohtani, Freeman, and Mookie Betts will do that to any player. Regardless of how baseball fans view him in the context of his team, Smith will play a big role in the rest of the Dodgers' season and their postseason run.

Roberts is one of many who has given Smith his flowers throughout the season. Los Angeles' manager needs his catcher to be sharp at the plate and behind it if the Dodgers want to go back-to-back. Luckily for him, Smith could finish the season as one of the NL's best offensive players regardless of position.