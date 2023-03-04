The St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for the 2023 season as they go through Spring Training games under manager Oliver Marmol. While they no longer have retired slugger Albert Pujols to depend on, they just may have found a new potential star in Jordan Walker.

The 20-year-old is doing quite a bit to alter the Cardinals’ plans to send him to the minors for more seasoning. He has been hitting long home runs that have been creating quite an impression on Marmol and the Cardinals.

“We’re a handful of games in and there’s still a lot of camp left,” Marmol said. “But if it’s a matter of if he showing well and showing that he can hold his own at the big league level at the moment? Yeah, he’s showing that he’s capable.”

Walker blasted a pair of home runs in the St. Louis 9-6 victory over the Washington Nationals Saturday. One of those home runs was a shot that was estimated at 460 to 470 feet, and the other home run went well past the 377 mark and past a berm that was 50 feet away.

Those two home runs came after Walker had blasted a tape-measure job that had flown more than 430 feet in an earlier Grapefruit League game.

Jordan Walker is a 6-5, 250-pound outfielder who is one of the top-ranked prospects in the game. He has demonstrated very good speed for a man his size and excellent base-running skills. He has shown he can play both left field and right field, and he has been comfortable no matter where Marmol has placed him in the lineup.