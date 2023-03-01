The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to win the NL Central and make a deep playoff run in 2023. Superstars such as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado will lead the way, but St. Louis would benefit from rebound performances from impactful players. The Cardinals’ will need all hands on deck throughout the year to make a World Series run with juggernauts like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets in the National League.

Let’s take a look at four Cardinals players who need bounce back seasons in 2023.

*Stats via Baseball Reference.

Paul DeJong

Paul DeJong is looking to bounce back in 2023. DeJong, a former All-Star, struggled mightily last year. He hit just .157 to go along with a lackluster .530 OPS through 77 games with St. Louis.

The Cardinals decided to bring him back this season. In 2019, DeJong clubbed 30 home runs. He’s also a capable defender at shortstop. If he shows promise during Spring Training, DeJong could potentially earn back a starting role for St. Louis. He doesn’t need to be a star for this ball club, but the Cardinals could use a steady infielder who offers respectable offensive production.

However, playing time will not be guaranteed if he labors once again. The Cardinals optioned DeJong to the minor leagues last year amid his consistent shortcomings at the plate.

DeJong will be a player to keep tabs on during the spring.

Tyler O’Neil

Tyler O’Neil wasn’t an All-Star in 2021, but he could have been. He posted an impressive .286/.352/.560 slash line and .912 OPS along with 34 home runs and 15 stolen bases that season. O’Neil also won a Gold Glove Award and finished eighth in NL MVP voting.

Fast forward to 2022, and O’Neil was limited to only 96 games played due to injury. He wasn’t the same player when on the field either, hitting just .228 with a .700 OPS.

O’Neil is a prime bounce back candidate. He will play Team Canada during the World Baseball Classic which will help prepare him for the season. If he manages to stay healthy, O’Neil will play a pivotal role for the Cardinals throughout the 2023 campaign.

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks was once regarded as one of the best relievers in baseball. Heading into 2023, his role is unclear. He’s started games in the past, but his best results came out of the bullpen. It seems likelier than not that he will return to a relief role.

Hicks flashed signs of star-studded potential in 2019 before not playing in 2020. He was limited in 2021 due to injury and was unable to get things going in 2022, ultimately finishing the year with a 4.84 ERA.

But Hicks will rebound in 2023 if he manages to avoid injury. The right-hander added weight during the offseason to help him return to a specific comfort level on the mound. The added strength may lead to an all-around healthier campaign for him as well.

Jack Flaherty

The most obvious player the Cardinals need a bounce back season from is Jack Flaherty. When he’s healthy and pitching well, Flaherty is one of the best arms in the league. Unfortunately, he’s dealt with no shortage of injury concerns over the past few years.

Flaherty hasn’t pitched in more than 17 games since 2019, when he started 33 games and recorded a 2.75 ERA. In 2022, Flaherty posted a 4.25 ERA over nine games (eight starts).

He’s in a tremendous position to make a return to form in 2023. Flaherty is on track to have a mostly normal Spring Training.

Jack Flaherty has the talent to help the Cardinals reach new heights moving forward.