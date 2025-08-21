As Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was moved off the injured list (IL) in late July, the star will be back on it as he is dealing with a “mild” oblique strain, according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. While there will be rumors around the Orioles' star in Rutschman, there is no doubt that the news comes at a bad time for the 27-year-old.

The last time Rutschman was on the IL, as mentioned before, it was also because of an oblique strain, though that was on the left side. Whereas this time around, it's on the “opposite” side as with the injury, Samuel Basallo will look to fill the void that Rutschman will leave.

“Orioles’ Adley Rutschman is going on the IL with a “mild” oblique strain, Tony Mansolino announced,” Weyruch wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s the opposite side of the previous oblique injury. Samuel Basallo will be thrust into an “everyday role” at catcher in his absence.”

So far this season, Rutschman has been hitting a .227 batting average to go along with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 85 games and 308 plate appearances.

Orioles manager Tony Manssolino on the timetable for Adley Rutschman

With the news of Orioles pitcher Felix Bautista out for at least a year after surgery, the team is getting a string of news that no doubt concerns fans of the ball club. As there is not much time left in the season, roughly five to six weeks left, manager Tony Mansolino wouldn't put a potential timetable on when a return could be in play for Rutschman, according to MLB.com.

“Hard to speculate on that,” Mansolino said. “My understanding is that it is low grade, it’s very mild. So knowing Adley [Rutschman], how I know him, he’s going to do everything he can to get back and play at some point this year. I don’t think he’ll pack it in and shut it down…Now, if the injury is bad enough, then so be it. But we’re hopeful, optimistic that there’s a possibility we will see him again.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how long Rutschman will be out for with limited time left in the regular season. Baltimore is currently 59-67, putting them last in the AL East as they start a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night.