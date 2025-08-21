Alex Ovechkin has had a full offseason to contemplate his massive achievement of becoming the NHL's all-time goal scorer and what the future holds. Ovechkin has 897 goals to his credit and he will turn 40 years old in September, but he is not ready to retire at this time. He intends to score more goals for the Washington Capitals and help his team maintain its strong position in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference.

Ovechkin took a vacation with his family during the offseason and then returned to Russia and began training for the upcoming season. Retirement has not been on his mind at any time.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery is not about to underestimate Ovechkin as he prepares for his 21st NHL season.

“Just because he’s broken the record, I don’t see his motivation level or his determination to try to score and win hockey games changing whatsoever,” Carbery said. “That is something that I continue to learn. You never count out or bet against Alex Ovechkin or cap him at certain expectations.”

Ovechkin clearly had a memorable season in passing Wayne Gretzky and becoming the NHL's all-time goal scorer. He scored 44 goals last year and tied Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres for third place on the goal scoring list even though he missed 16 games early in the season with a fractured left tibula.

The Capitals are coming off a brilliant regular season in which they finished atop the Eastern Conference standings. Carbery and Ovechkin had high hopes for the playoffs, but the Capitals were defeated in the second round by the Carolina Hurricanes. A regular season with so much success ended in harsh disappointment.

Caps and Ovechkin are still motivated to win

There are more milestones that are within reach for The Great 8. He will become a 900-goal scorer when he nets his third goal of the upcoming season. He will also reach the 1,500 mark in games played once he plays in his ninth game of the season.

Capitals general manager Chris Patrick believes that Ovechkin is not worried about his age and that he just wants to continue to play, score goals and help the Capitals string wins together.

“He’s got couple more milestones right off the hop here early in the season that are within reach, so I’m sure those are in the back of his mind, and it will be fun to see when he hits those,” Patrick said. “Then I think his focus will turn to more, ‘We want to win as a team and what do I need to do to help the team win?’ ”