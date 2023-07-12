The St. Louis Cardinals have been massively disappointing, entering the All-Star break at 38-52 and sitting in last place in the National League Central, and Cardinals president John Mozeliak was brutally honest in an interview regarding the team's approach to the upcoming trade deadline.

“We're going to trade people,” John Mozeliak said, according to Braxton Wheeler of Bleav Network.

Who those people are is up in the air, but it seems clear that the Cardinals will be sellers at this deadline. They sit 11 games back of a Wild Card spot, and 11.5 games back of first place in the National League Central. Even though the National League Central is weak, it seems like a long shot that the Cardinals could make a run to the playoffs.

Some names that make sense for the Cardinals to dangle at the trade deadline are Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty and Lars Nootbar. Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty are scheduled to be free agents this offseason, so it would make sense to get value back for them. Lars Nootbar is under team control for a long time, so there could be a lot of value had there.

The big question is whether or not the Cardinals consider trading Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt. Both are still great players, however, former top five prospect in baseball Jordan Walker is playing in left field right now. Jordan Walker has proven he can hit MLB pitching, but he is a natural third baseman and his left field defense has severely hampered his value. Walker's wins above replacement is negative due to his poor defense. Moving Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt could make sense.

St. Louis is likely not good enough to trade a young player like Walker, who is supposed to be part of their future. Creating a spot in the infield for him by moving either Arenado or Goldschmidt could make sense.

We are only a couple of weeks away from finding out the real answer.