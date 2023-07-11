The St. Louis Cardinals are arguably the biggest disappointment of this MLB season, entering the All-Star break at 38-52 and sitting 11 games back of a wild card spot, 11.5 games back of first place in the National League Central. The Cardinals are expected to be sellers, and Nolan Arenado spoke about the possibility of being traded.

“It's business, right?” Nolan Arenado said, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “I've been traded once. I think that shocked a lot of people at the time. I guess it doesn't surprise me anywhere what happens in this game. It would still be surprising seeing some things happen. But I understand there are certain things that probably should.”

Arenado said he is realistic about what the team's position is, and knows players will be departing, but is trying not to think about the possibility of being traded until it actually happens.

“Until that happens I try not to think about it,” Arenado said, via Heyman. “I understand what our position is. I understand things are probably going to happen. But until it involves me, I try not to give it too much thought.”

With Arenado being under contract through the 2027 season, it would be a bit of a shock if he is traded at this deadline. An offseason trade might make more sense. He was traded from the Colorado Rockies to the Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season. The Rockies were not competing at the time.

The Cardinals are not competing this year, and they have a young promising player in Jordan Walker whose natural position is third base. Jordan Walker is playing left field, and is struggling. With Arenado aging, moving him so Walker can play his natural position could make a lot of sense.