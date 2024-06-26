Tommy Edman has yet to play for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024. It seems increasingly likely that will be the case for the entire season after the 29-year-old sprained his ankle on Tuesday while rehabbing a wrist injury, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told John Denton.

The Cardinals had planned for Edman to begin a minor league rehab assignment soon in hopes that he could join the team sometime this summer. What the plan is or when it will come to fruition is now a mystery with the biggest concern figuring out how to get Edman healthy.

The severity of the ankle injury will determine how long he'll be shut down. Edman hasn't playedxf a game at any level this season, putting his chances of stepping on an MLB diamond in 2024 in jeopardy with each new setback.

Edman had right wrist surgery last October but was expected to be ready for Opening Day. However, continuous swelling limited him in spring training and the Cardinals decided to shut him down from all baseball activities in late March, placing him on the injured list a day before the regular season began.

St. Louis transferred him to the 60-day injured listed in early May and has slowly laid out Edman's rehab, monitoring his pain amid each workout. This new ankle injury is no doubt a hiccup.

Tommy Edman is a Gold Glove Award-winning fielder and a player the Cardinals expected to take a big leap this season. His body has not allowed him to do that and time may be running out for Edman to make a lasting impression on St. Louis' front office.

Cardinals in a unique position pre-trade deadline

Following a disappointing 2023 the Cardinals were poised to bounceback and be in playoff contention in 2024. That is the case as the halfway point of the MLB season approaches with St. Louis firmly in the mix in the National League.

The Cardinals start June 26 with a 40-37 record and sit two games clear of a playoff spot. A recent stretch of nine wins in 12 games vaulted St. Louis to its highest winning percentage of the season. The Cardinals carry a four-game win streak into Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves, who are three and a half games ahead of St. Louis in the wild card standings.

As the trade deadline approaches the Cardinals are in a tough position. There is no clear sign that they are ready to buy or sell and where their fluctuation in the standings doesn’t particularly help make a decision.

St. Louis could look at its chances in the National League and add to its talented roster. Hoping some injured players return and others get back on track, the Cardinals could combine that with a few moves and become a dangerous team to play in the final two months of the season.

Maybe they'll stay put and play with what they have, gambling on an inconsistent roster. Who knows what it'd look like if everything clicked though? Could the Cardinals make a surprise playoff run?

Just as a few good weeks put them in playoff contention, a couple of bad weeks in July could take St. Louis out of the running. The Cardinals certainly have players who would garner interest and help begin a retooling/rebuild with some new pieces.

There is a lot to watch regarding the Cardinals over the next four weeks. Their 2024 season and the future of the franchise could change significantly before August.