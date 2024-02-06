Should the Cardinals make this trade?

The St. Louis Cardinals have upgraded their pitching rotation this offseason following an abysmal pitching performance in 2023. St. Louis has already added hurlers like Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. But after finishing 71-91 during the '23 campaign, making a trade for one more star pitcher would not be a bad idea.

Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has been mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors this offseason. He has not been traded yet, and there's a chance Chicago ultimately won't deal him away. Cease endured a down season in 2023, but features Cy Young potential. Additionally, he's still under contract for two more years.

So are the Cardinals and Cease a match for one another? Well, Chicago is reportedly seeking a massive return in Cease trade talks. This is understandable given the fact that Cease is only 28 years old and has two years of team control remaining. Making a push for Cease could completely change the dynamic of St. Louis' roster, though.

Cardinals' Dylan Cease trade offer

Prospect rankings via MLB.com.

White Sox receive: RHP Tink Hence (Cardinals 2023 No. 2 overall prospect), LHP Cooper Hjerpe (Cardinals 2023 No. 7 overall prospect), OF Travis Honeyman (Cardinals 2023 No. 11 overall prospect)

Cardinals receive: RHP Dylan Cease

Would two Cardinals 2023 top 10 prospects and one prospect just outside their top 10 be enough to get Dylan Cease? Perhaps, especially with Hence, St. Louis' 2023 No. 2 overall prospect, included in the deal.

Hence features a quality fastball and his breaking pitches are also coming along nicely. He received an invite to big league spring training in 2024 as well. His MLB ETA is set for 2024, so he could make his big league debut at some point this season.

The Cardinals may not be willing to trade shortstop Masyn Winn, who was their No. 1 overall prospect in 2023. The White Sox would benefit from pitching anyway, so Hence should catch their attention.

Hjerpe is a potential X-factor of this trade. The left-hander isn't known for elite velocity, but can still throw a respectable fastball. He reportedly has good command of his pitches, in addition to solid movement on his breaking stuff.

Finally, Honeyman concludes the White Sox's return in this mock deal with the Cardinals. The young outfielder has a balanced skill set. Scouts believe Honeyman can develop into a quality big league hitter and he offers impressive athleticism. Honeyman can also play any of the three outfield spots.

The White Sox may ask for more in a trade. In the end, though, St. Louis is fresh off a forgettable season to say the least and they will not want to surrender a significant chunk of their farm system for potentially just two years of Dylan Cease. And adding Hence to this trade should be more than enough, as he has a chance to emerge as a superstar pitcher at the big league level down the road.

So what exactly would Dylan Cease bring to the Cardinals if this trade were to come to fruition?

What Dylan Cease can offer Cardinals

The 28-year-old finished second in AL Cy Young voting in 2022 after recording a superb 2.20 ERA. Walks have proven to be problematic for Cease at times, but his strikeout prowess on the mound helps to limit the damage.

In 2023, Cease saw his ERA skyrocket to 4.58. He wasn't limiting the damage as often, and was surrendering more hits with runners on base. Again, the Cardinals would be trading for Cease's upside in a deal.

Nobody said risk wouldn't be involved, however. Trading three talented prospects for a pitcher who recorded a 4.58 ERA obviously comes with uncertainty. But St. Louis would be banking on a bounce-back from the right-hander. And if Cease does perform well, the Cardinals could discuss a contract extension with Cease.

A rotation with Dylan Cease, Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn would help this St. Louis ball club turn things around quickly.

Will St. Louis try to acquire Cease?

The Cardinals have not been linked to Cease on a consistent basis. One would imagine that St. Louis is still interested in adding more starting pitching, though.

The Cards may opt to sign some depth arms to provide stability for the rotation. But if St. Louis wants to compete with the juggernauts of the National League, that being the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, acquiring a starting pitcher with arguably the highest-ceiling in the sport should certainly at least be an option.

It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals and White Sox end up engaging in Dylan Cease trade talks.