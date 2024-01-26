With the White Sox massive Dylan Cease asking price, a trade is looking less and less likely.

As teams around MLB look for starting pitcher, Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease was once consider one of better players available on the trade market. However, as the White Sox look towards Opening Day, more and more signs point to Cease remaining on the roster.

Chicago is asking for the “sun and moon,” in trade talks, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post. For at least one MLB general manager, the White Sox are simply asking too much for the right-hander.

The White Sox were never going to trade Cease for cheap, especially with his current contract. The 28-year-old is under team control through the 2026 season. Making just $8 million in 2024, Cease is an incredibly affordable frontline starter.

Since jumping to the big leagues in 2019, Cease has made 123 starts for Chicago. He holds a 43-35 record with a 3.83 ERA and a 214/79 K/BB ratio. They righty was lights out in 2022, posting a 14-8 record with a career-best 2.20 ERA and career-high 227 strikeouts.

Cease took a small step backwards in 2023, holding a 7-9 record with a 4.58 ERA and a 214/79 K/BB ratio. The ERA and walks were both career-worsts. Perhaps teams have been unwilling to offer what Chicago is seeking due to Cease's poor results in 2023.

But the White Sox know not to devalue their ace off of one bad season. Chicago knows just how good Cease can be. And at the money they're paying him, Cease more than pays back on their investment.

Coming off of a brutal 61-101 campaign, a Dylan Cease trade would massively help jumpstart a rebuild. But until the White Sox get on offer they like, Chicago is willing to wait.