The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly “very intrigued” by the possibility of acquiring the 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. While the discussions remain in preliminary stages, the potential trade could radically transform Atlanta’s roster and playoff outlook.

“Sources tell me the Atlanta Hawks remain very intrigued with the possibility of acquiring Anthony Davis via a trade,” Haynes said during an ‘NBA on Prime' broadcast.

"If a deal was able to materialize … I was told it would not involve Trae Young."@ChrisBHaynes hops on Nightcap to discuss a potential Anthony Davis to the Hawks trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/2whYAHK8cP — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haynes indicated that any deal for Davis would not include Trae Young, who holds a $48.97 million player option for the 2025-26 season and could enter free agency if he declines it. Instead, the Hawks’ offer would likely center on expiring contracts, draft assets, and young players, with Dallas reportedly eyeing last season’s No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher as a potential centerpiece.

Veteran big man Kristaps Porzingis, carrying a $30.7 million expiring contract, would almost certainly be involved to make the salaries align. Sharpshooter Luke Kennard, with an $11 million expiring deal, could also be part of the package.

Davis, 32, is under contract for $54.1 million this season and $58.5 million next season, with a player option of $62.8 million for 2027-28. Any team acquiring him would likely need to pursue a long-term extension, a considerable risk given his injury history. Currently dealing with a mild right groin strain, Davis has appeared in only 16 games this season. Outside of his 76-game campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023-24, he has not played more than 62 games in any season since 2018-19.

From a performance standpoint, Davis brings elite two-way production, averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game in under 30 minutes for Dallas this season. For Atlanta, who sit 15-18 and 10th in the Eastern Conference, adding Davis could dramatically improve a defense that has allowed at least 126 points in each of its last eight losses and is currently ranked 21st in opponent field-goal percentage at 47.7%.

The Hawks' current roster includes promising talents like Dyson Daniels, last season’s Most Improved Player finalist, and Jalen Johnson, who is having a breakout season. While Daniels is considered untouchable due to a four-year, $100 million extension, Atlanta could still leverage other young assets and draft capital to make the deal work.

If completed, a trade for Davis would be a win-now move, providing the Hawks with a top-tier frontcourt presence alongside Porzingis and reinforcing their defensive identity. The Mavericks, on the other hand, would gain flexibility through youth, expiring contracts, and draft picks, aiding a roster retooling effort. Both teams are likely to monitor discussions closely as the Feb. 5 trade deadline approaches.